Carroll David Jonas, age 80, of Taylorsville, left this world for his final home on Friday, April 27, 2018, at Catawba Regional Hospice.

Born September 14, 1937, he was the son of the late Butler Stephen and Effie Bentley Jonas. He was a faithful member of Fellowship Advent Christian Church in Bethlehem. During his career he worked as a supervisor of maintenance on Bald Head Island as well as truck driving and building furniture for years. Carroll enjoyed playing the guitar, going golfing, and gardening. He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many who will forever be cherished in our hearts. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Johnny, Paul, & Linnie Jonas.

Those left to cherish his memory include his caregiver and mother of his children Gail Jonas of Hickory; daughter, Cynthia Jonas Vincent & husband William Vincent of Nashville, Tennessee; sons, Dwayne C. Jonas & wife Susan A. Jonas of Taylorsville, and Jonathon D. Jonas and wife, Ann J. Jonas of Key West, Florida; grandchildren, Ryan Tickle, Dylan Grizzard, and Jordan and Kinsey Jonas; a great-grandchild Jacob Tickle; brothers and sisters, Melvin Jonas, Ruth Tyndall, Ann McDonald, and Faye Jonas; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 30, 2018, at Fellowship Advent Christian Fellowship Church in Bethlehem, with Pastors Dave Ross, Bill Coughlin, and Bill Millinor officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Catawba Regional Hospice at 3975 Robinson Rd; Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

