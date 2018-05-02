Jossie Ann Ball Lackey, 90, of Salisbury, was called home on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at her home in Salisbury, NC.

She was born January 5, 1928, in Iredell County, daughter of the late Joseph and Della Burnett Ball. Jossie retired from Carolina Maid after 44 years, then she worked at Pledges for a few years and volunteered at Rowan County Hospice & Palliative Care.

She was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Salisbury, where she enjoyed helping with Bible School and the nursery.

Jossie enjoyed gardening, and helping her daughter Donna with Bingo at the W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center. She will be remembered as a Christian, a mother, a grandmother, and pure spirit who never met a stranger.

Jossie is survived by her daughters, Donna Ray Ruth of Salisbury, Joanne Weaver and husband Mitch of Concord, and Linda Everhart and husband Greg of Granite Quarry; sisters, Betty Weaver of Taylorsville, and Ruby Ball of Wilkesboro; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jossie was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Lackey; daughter, Janice “Polly” Lackey; son, Billy Moore; and brothers, John Ball and Jim Ball.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in the Old Salisbury National Cemetery (202 Government Road, Salisbury, NC 28144) with Pastor Vickery, officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or Rowan Hospice & Palliative Care 720 Grove St. Salisbury NC 28144.

Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell assisted the Lackey family.