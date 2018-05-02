

Marie Miller Childers Bridges, 86, of Taylorsville, left this world for her heavenly home on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Sherrills Ford Hospice House.

She was born January 9, 1932, the daughter of the late Arthur and Robbie Bentley Miller.

During her career, she worked in the child care industry. Marie was a member at Calvary Baptist Church and loved the Lord. She also enjoyed spending time with her family. Marie was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She will truly be missed, but will forever be in our hearts. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Elwood Bridges; first husband, James Darrell Childers; daughters Sharon Melvin and Sheila Childers; brothers, Wade, Paul Dean, Ned, Daniel, and Brad Miller; and sister Dorothy Lingle.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Jeannie Childers Baird of Palm Springs, California, Vickie Jarrell of Taylorsville, and Beverly Lackey of Bethlehem; son, Rickey Childers; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 3, 2018, from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.at Calvary Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with the Rev. Stephen Dagenhart and Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. Burial will follow at Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

