Nathaniel Howard, 89, of Clearview Rd., Statesville, passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018, at his residence.

He was retired from the U.S. Air Force after twenty-two years of service. After his retirement, he worked for the North Carolina Division of Prisons as a guard and retired after 21 years.

Mr. Howard is survived by his wife, Joyce; a son Ronald Howard; a daughter Dr. Denise Howard; two grandchildren; two great-grandsons; five sisters, Edith Stevenson, Ruthie Mae Redmon, Etta Stevenson, Gwendolyn Summers, and Cathy Millsap; three brothers, James Summers, Thomas Summers, and Larry Summers.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 am on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Northview Church of Christ, 2615 Amity Hill Rd, Statesville, NC 28677, with Les Bonnett officiating. Family visitation will be from 11:00-11:30. Interment will follow at Salisbury National Cemetery at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625, Northview Church of Christ Outreach Ministry or Statesville Family Medicine 1022 Shelton Ave, Statesville, NC 28677.

