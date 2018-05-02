Pauline Nelly Hurst Fairfax, 89, of Hiddenite, passed away Monday, April 30, 2018, at her residence.

She was born April 19, 1929, in Cook County, Illinois, daughter of the late Gerald Hurst and Margaret Baily Hurst.

Pauline was a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan College with a degree in music. She was a retired receptionist, a secretary for various churches, and a church soloist. She was of the Episcopalian faith.

She is survived two daughters, Kim Lohneiss and husband John of Hiddenite, Kathy Cronkrite of Unionville, Connecticut; five grandchildren, Daniel, Caleb, Noah, Joseph, and Leah Theissen and husband Janson; and one great-grandchild, Shamar.

The family will gather and receive guests, Saturday, May 5, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at Pauline’s residence, 1776 Cheatham Ford Road, Hiddenite.

Condolences may be emailed to the Fairfax family at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Pauline Fairfax.