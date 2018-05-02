Roy “Spitz” Franklin Rhyne, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 30, 2018. He was born July 8, 1926, in Alexander County, son to the late Ora Lee Stewart and Roy Franklin Rhyne, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Nancy Kincaid Rhyne; siblings; Thomas Rhyne, Jerry Stewart Rhyne, Dorothy Eddings and Frances Small.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Randy Rhyne and wife Vickie of Kings Mountain, Kenny Rhyne and girlfriend Laurie Satala of Bessemer City; daughter, Lynne Rhyne Beck and husband Jim of Bessemer City; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Roy worked at Lackey/Falls Pontiac for 25 years, and retired from the United States Postal Service after 20 years of service. He was a member First United Methodist Church, Bessemer City, a United States Navy Veteran serving in World War II, the Bessemer City American Legion Post 243, and the Skunk Club.

A private graveside service, officiated by Pastor Tripp Hord, will be held at Concord UMC Cemetery, Bessemer City, on Wednesday, May 2.

The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Alabama Avenue Bessemer City, NC 28016 or Gaston Hospice at gastonhospice.org

Condolences may be sent to: www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral Home, Bessemer City.