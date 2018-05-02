Steve Hendren

Mr. Steve White Hendren, 63, of Lindsey Bebber Road, Taylorsville, passed on to his heavenly home on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Hendren was born August 27, 1954, in Wilkes County, the son of Ina Lee White Hendren and the late Rev. Robert Wayne Hendren.

He was the owner and operator of Brushy Mountain Insurance and Hendren Auction Company. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Steve loved people and enjoyed the friendship of many. He also loved to fish.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Robert Wayne Hendren.

Including his mother, those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Vickie Moore Hendren and grandson, Blaise, of the home; his children, Dustin (Meagan) Hendren, Robbie Little, Stevie (Sam) Robertson; grandchildren, Tucker, Coren, and Ella Robertson, Raylan and Willa Hendren, Jadence Laney, Mason Sherrill; his brother, Danny (Nancy) Hendren; his sisters, Dixie (Dean) Jenkins, Margaret (Tim) Bumgarner; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service was held Sunday, April 29, 2018, at Three Forks Baptist Church, with Rev. Neal Walker officiating.

Memorials may be made to: Forgiven Ministries, 200 Macedonia Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, Gideon’s International Taylorsville Camp, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681, Samaritan’s Purse @ www.samaritanspurse.org or Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

