41st Annual Vashti Day Celebration set June 30

The 41st Annual Vashti Day Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

From 7-10 a.m., there will be a Country Breakfast at the Vashti Fire Department with eggs, grits, cream gravy, ham, sausage, bacon, and biscuits. Adult plates are $6.50 and ham biscuit is $3 (all meats cost is $7.50).

The Vashti Parade line up starts at 10:15 a.m. at Vashti Independent Missionary Baptist Church, located on Vashti Road. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. There will be a $25 gift certificate awarded to: Most Patriotic, Judges Choice, Most Original, and Best Decorated Vehicle Under 50 Horsepower entries.

Grand Marshals for the 2018 Parade are Rev. Bill Smith and wife, Brenda.

A luncheon will be held at the Vashti Fire Department, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and homemade ice cream will be available.

There will be free water activities for the children.

Musical entertainment will be the Caldwell County Line Band at the Vashti fire station, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

For information on the Parade or Celebration, call 828-632-7841.