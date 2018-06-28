David Wilber Webb, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Trinity Village Nursing in Hickory.

Born on February 8, 1937, in Forest City, to the late David Orlando and Nancy Drucella McCarter Webb, he was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Mr. Webb was an experienced auto mechanic, having operated Webb’s Radiator Repair.

Survivors include two sons, Darren Webb of North Wilkesboro, and Brent Webb of Taylorsville; and a brother, Clyde Webb of Crossville, Tennessee.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 3 at Little River Baptist Church from 5-6 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Military Rites will be provided by DAV Chapter 84 of Taylorsville and Chapter 6 of Hudson.

Deacons of Little River Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the David Webb Memorial Fund, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.