Helen Echerd Smyre passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Duke Regional Hospital.

Born in Taylorsville, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Cora Hammer Echerd.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Melford Alton Smyre, who was a captain in the Army Corps of Engineers; sisters, Thelma Mendenhall and Kathleen Harrill; and a son, Melford “Mel” Echerd Smyre.

Mrs. Smyre is survived by her children, Susan Scott and husband Bill, Andrew Smyre and wife Dava, and Jane Smyre and husband David Bower; sisters, Arveta Millsaps and Marie Atwood; grandchildren, Michael Clark and wife Erin, Christopher Clark and wife Vanessa, Melanie Owens and husband Bobby, Brandon Smyre and wife Alex, and Whitney Babb and husband Kent; great-grandchildren, Eloise Clark, Abigail Clark, Zachary Clark, Killian Smyre, Lucian Smyre, Merry Owens, and Lilah Grace Babb; and daughter-in-law, Deborah Smyre.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 2 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2109 N. Duke St., Durham, with Rev. Jill King officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2109 N. Duke St., Durham, NC 27704.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.