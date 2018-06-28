Local govt. July 4 Holiday closings set
The following agencies will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in observance of Independence Day:
• Alexander County Offices.
• Alexander County Landfill & Convevenience Sites.
• Taylorsville Town Hall.
