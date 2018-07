Martha “Colleen” Norris, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born on July 11, 1931, in Lexington, to the late Carl Raymond and Mildred Glass Brogdon.

No formal funeral arrangements have been made at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

Condolences may be sent to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service at www.alexfuneralservice.com.