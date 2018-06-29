Carolyn Sharpe Pressley, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, June 29, 2018 at Brian Center, Statesville. Carolyn was being served by Hospice of Iredell County.

She was born September 5, 1940, in Hiddenite, to the late Maurice Sharpe Sr. and Addie Lackey Sharpe.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Leland Pressley; two sons, Douglas Pressley of Fortuna, California, and Brent Pressley of Hiddenite; and a brother, Lynn Sharpe of Hiddenite.

No formal services are planned.

