Frankie Conway Patterson, 66, of Cheatham Ford Road, Hiddenite, went to be with his heavenly Father surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Frankie was born February 15, 1952, in Johnston County, the son of the late Lynn Clifford Patterson and Beulah Small Patterson.

He was a 1970 graduate of Hiddenite High School and a 1972 graduate of Catawba Valley Community College. He actively attended Hiddenite United Methodist Church and was Chairman of the board of Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department for 6 ½ years. He was instrumental in establishing Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department Station #2 in the Gwaltney Community.

He was a past president of Alexander County Crime Stoppers, was the owner and operator of Custom FrameCrafters, Etc., and was a retired employee of Lowes Companies, Engineering and Construction Department.

His most treasured memories were endless hours outside on his gazebo that he constructed, serving the community through his business, playing an active role in local fire departments, but most importantly spending time with his family on ball fields, ball courts, and endless grandchildren events.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 49 years, Connie Lovin Patterson of the home; a daughter, Amanda Patterson Johnson and husband Chris of Statesville; a son, Clint Franklin Patterson and wife Lori of Hiddenite; grandchildren, Brett, Cole and Luke Johnson, and Riley and Caleb Patterson; a brother, Donald Patterson and wife Alva Jean of Morganton; a sister, Helen Jones and husband Ron of Florida; nieces, Glenda Poarch, Susan Badneck and husband Tom, Julie Broombaugh and husband Andrew, Leslie Mull and husband Travis, Jennifer Roy and husband Kenny, Erica Harmon and husband Harvey, and Heather Kaczor; nephew, Josh Patrum and wife Tessa; and a number of great-nieces and a nephew.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at East Taylorsville Baptist Church. Pastor Doug Hochmuth and Pastor Jamie Steele will officiate. Burial will follow in the Linneys Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include: Clint Patterson, Chris Johnson, Brett Johnson, Tim Keever, Wayne Chatham, and Mike Lyon.

Honorary pallbearers include: Cole Johnson, Caleb Patterson, and Luke Johnson.

Memorials may be made to: Hiddenite United Methodist Church, PO Box 146, Hiddenite, NC 28636; or Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department Station #1 or #2, PO Box 72, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

