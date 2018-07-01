Kashtyn Elaine Byers
Infant Kashtyn Elaine Byers, went into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, July 1, 2018. She was the daughter of Nathan Tyrone Byers and Abby Michelle Dykes, who is a member at First Baptist Church in Taylorsville.
Even though we only got to hold you for a short period here on earth, one day we will hold you forever in Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her great-uncle, Justin Isenhour, and great-great-grandparents, Mack and Peggy Little.
Along with her parents, those remaining to cherish her memory include her sister, Nakayja Byers; brother, Kaiden Byers; sister, Kynzlee Byers; grandparents, Bridgette and Reggie Dula, and Sharon Byers; and great-grandparents, Debbie and Jeff Isenhour, and Sheila Killian.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Alexander Funeral Service is serving the Byers Family.
