Infant Kashtyn Elaine Byers, went into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, July 1, 2018. She was the daughter of Nathan Tyrone Byers and Abby Michelle Dykes, who is a member at First Baptist Church in Taylorsville.

Even though we only got to hold you for a short period here on earth, one day we will hold you forever in Heaven.

She was preceded in death by her great-uncle, Justin Isenhour, and great-great-grandparents, Mack and Peggy Little.

Along with her parents, those remaining to cherish her memory include her sister, Nakayja Byers; brother, Kaiden Byers; sister, Kynzlee Byers; grandparents, Bridgette and Reggie Dula, and Sharon Byers; and great-grandparents, Debbie and Jeff Isenhour, and Sheila Killian.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

Alexander Funeral Service is serving the Byers Family.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.