Bonnie Lee Lackey Johnson, 86, of Greensboro, passed away on Monday, July 2, 2018 at Wellington Oaks in Greensboro.

She was born on September 27, 1931, in Forsyth County, to the late Robert and Grace Sloop Lackey. Mrs. Johnson worked in textiles for the majority of her life, in quality control, and loved working with children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Sally Knopfel; brother and sister-in-law, Rev. James Robert and Leona Lackey; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty Jean and Bryant Sherrill Sigmon, Sr. and Peggy Ann and J.D. Childers.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Robert Bradley Johnson and his partner Dr. Jason Owen Robertson of Greensboro; nieces and nephews, Pam and Glen Williams, Buddy and Brenda Sigmon, and Tommy Clark; nine grand nieces and nephews; and three great-grand nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 6, from 2:00-3:00 p.m., with a service following at 3:00 p.m. at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, Mooresville.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Johnson Family.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.