James “J.W.” Robinett, 69, of Copperhead Road, Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Robinett was born August 4, 1948, in Galveston, Texas, the son of Robbie Jean Hayes Price and the late Plez Robinett.

He was a US Navy and Army veteran, serving 11 plus years in the US Navy and 11 years in the US Army, who had served three tours in Vietnam.

He was a military engineer and was of the Christian faith. He loved playing golf, fishing, and having fun. He enjoyed being around people, especially his grandchildren.

Including his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Ritchie Adams; his step-father, Wallace Ince; and a sister, Linda Suzzy Hollis.

Including his mother, those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Delois Adams Robinett, who he married on July 9, 1978; two daughters, Tyra Medina and husband Hector of Taylorsville, and Cari Haggstrom and husband Tom of New Mexico; two sons, David Robinett and wife Portia of Dallas, Texas, James Robinett and wife Pilar of Orlando, Florida; a brother, Charles Robinett of Dallas, Texas; and eight grandchildren, Jasmine Medina, Estefania Corrigan, Ashley Robinett, Sydney Robinett, Jordan Robinett, Tylor Cochran, Zachary Cochran, and Dawson Cochran.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 8, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Walter Sigmon will officiate.

Condolences may be made to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Robinett Family.