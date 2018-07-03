Kathleen Thompson Johnson, 64, of Granite Falls, left this world for her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

She was born on August 12, 1953, in Cherokee, the daughter of the late Fred Russell and Lois Burgess Thompson. Before retirement, she worked at Shurtape and was a member at Union Baptist Church in Lenoir.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 44 years, Lonnie Ray Johnson, and brother, Charles Thompson.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 6, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at Union Baptist Church in Lenoir. There will be a small musical worship presentation playing during the visitation. A Graveside Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Catawba at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

