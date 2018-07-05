Annette Orr Mitchell, 49, of Nicole Court, Claremont, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Mitchell was born April 18, 1969, in Jacksonville, Florida, the daughter of the late Andy Orr, Jr. and Thelma Ann Martin Hubbard.

She had worked as a waitress and bartender. She was of the Christian faith, an avid sports fan, especially racecar driver Jeff Gordon, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and an Elvis Pressley fan. She loved and enjoyed her family and friends, and made the best potato salad and chocolate pies.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Andrew Orr.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 30 years, Vaughn Paul Mitchell, II of the home; a daughter, Somer Nicole Parker and husband Dustin of Lenoir; a son, Vaughn Mitchell III and wife Christine of Taylorsville; two grandchildren, Jayden Parker and Emma Mitchell; her step-father, who was like a Dad to her, Stanley M. Hubbard and partner Betty Pugh; a sister, Debra Kay Orr of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a brother, Randy Orr and wife Deborah of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, July 9, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Michael Barber will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Mitchell Family.