James Edward Ingram, 74, of Moravian Falls, left this world unexpectedly on Friday, July 6, 2018 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born on June 18, 1944, in Alexander County, the son of the late Haskell and Edith Sawyer Ingram. James honorably served our country in the US Army and the National Guard.

During his career, he worked for L & M Frame, Dayton Chevrolet, and farmed with his father-in-law, Shorty Costner. James loved his golf cart and riding his dog, Sally, around. He also took a great interest in watching the progress of buildings and land development.

James was a loving husband, brother, uncle, and friend whose memory will hold a special place in our hearts.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nellie Minton; brothers-in-law, Joe Deal and Steve Costner; and father and mother-in-law, Shorty and Marie Costner.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 41 years, Sherry Ingram of the home; brothers, Jerry “Dino” Ingram and wife Dian of Taylorsville, and Wendell Ingram and wife Melody of Hiddenite; sisters, Louise Loudermelk, Linda Barnes and husband J.D., and Phyllis Deal, all of Taylorsville; special niece, Lisa Pack of Tryon; special nephew, Jason Moore of Taylorsville; special great-niece, Peyton Moore of Taylorsville; and special great-nephews, Timothy and Eric Pack of Tryon, and Tanner Moore of Taylorsville.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 8, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at East Taylorsville Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Jamie Steele, Rev. Gary Jennings, and Rev. Denny Costner officiating. There will be a private family burial following the service.

Serving as Pallbearers are Jason Moore, Adam Costner, Dennis Barnes, Eric Pack, Timothy Pack, and Tanner Moore.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Moore and Alvin White.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to East Taylorsville Baptist Church Building Fund at PO Box 906, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Alexander Funeral Serving is serving the Ingram Family.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.