Rachel Sue Spencer Houston, 86, of Hickory, passed away on Monday, July 9, 2018 at The Shaire Center in Lenoir.

Born January 29, 1932, in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Sidney Manual Spencer and Ethel Bowman Spencer. She retired from Hickory Chair Co. after many years of service.

Rachel was happiest when she was with her husband and family. She was an example of strength and unconditional love.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth Carl Houston; sisters, Fannie Spencer, Lucy Wilkie, Kindola Eckard, Mary Lee Heavener, Shirley Raby, and Allie Spencer; and brothers, Cromer Spencer, Clyde McCoy (Coy) Spencer, and Jimmie Manuel (Bud) Spencer.

Rachel is survived by her daughter, Amy Freeman and husband Kent of Hickory; sons, Larry Houston and wife Gail of Maiden, and Michael Houston of Taylorsville; sister, Margaret Ritchie of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Jacquelyn Falls and husband Tyler of Kings Mountain, Kenneth Houston and wife Kindra of Kings Mountain, Walker Houston of Kings Mountain, and Rachel Houston of Boone; and great-grandchildren, Meile Songaila and Finn Falls, and Samara, Naomi, Hudson and Philana Houston.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on August 4, 2018 in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home, in Hickory, with Rev. Kenneth C. Houston officiating. Inurnment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

