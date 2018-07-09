Robert Fielding Cook, 78, of 7th Street SW, Taylorsville, passed away Monday, July 9, 2018 at Frye Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Mr. Cook was born July 10, 1939, in Burke County, the son of the late Sylvester Lynn Cook and Lillian Sloope Cook.

He was a US Air Force veteran and had retired from NCDOT and from NC National Guard, 505th Engineering.

Robert was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, where he was a former choir director, and Adult Men Sunday School teacher. He loved to sing as long as he was able, and certainly enjoyed life. He was a lifelong member of DAV Chapter 84 and also a member of the Taylorsville Lions Club. He was a devoted father, who was always willing to give and had a concern for others.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Stikeleather.

Those left to cherish his memory include his former wife, Edna Sue McLain of Lenoir; two daughters, Teresa Lucas of Lenoir, and Tanya Roberts and husband Mike of Taylorsville; two sons, Sonny Cook and wife Leslie of Hiddenite, and Eric Cook and friend Linda Scott of Bethlehem Community; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Sweet of Hiddenite; a brother, Tommy Cook of Hiddenite; an aunt, Thelma Echerd of Taylorsville; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Friday, July 13, 2018 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 63 Macedonia Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Rev. Taylor Pennell, Rev. Dan Spears, and Rev. Jeff Chapman will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by DAV Chapter 84 and Chapter 6. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: DAV Chapter 84, 582 Carrigan Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be made to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Cook Family.