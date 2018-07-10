Gail Mecimore
Gail Mecimore, 63, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by Alexander Funeral Service.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.
Posted in Obituaries
