July 13, 2018

Gail Mecimore

Gail Mecimore, 63, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by Alexander Funeral Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

