Sherry “Lynnay” Burch, 51, of Granite Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Carolinas Health Care System Blue Ridge in Morganton.

She was born on April 1, 1967, in Burke County, to Claude Oscar and Judy Lane Eckard Hall. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 31 years, William “Billy” Monroe Burch; children Travis and Alyssa Burch of Granite Falls; parents, Claude and Judy Hall of Granite Falls; and a brother, Chad Hall of Hickory.

The visitation will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Don Ingle officiating. Burial will take place in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

