Dr. Cloer named to ACS Central Office position

Dr. Alisha Cloer was named Executive Director of Human Resources and Auxillary Services for Alexander County Schools effective July 30, 2018.

Cloer has served as the principal of Cloverleaf Elementary School in Iredell-Statesville Schools since 2012. She served as the principal of Hiddenite Elementary for eight years and a year prior she served as the assistant principal for the school. She taught business at South Iredell High School and Statesville High School.

Cloer holds a doctorate in education from Garder Webb University and an educational specialist degree from Appalachian State University. Her master’s degree is from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte where she was a North Carolina Principal Fellow. Cloer’s undergraduate degree is in Business Education from Appalachian State University.

She replaces Dr. Bill Griffin, who previously served the school system as Executive Director of Auxiliary Services.