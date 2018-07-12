Phyllis Elaine Reid Teague, 70, of Taylorsville, left this world for her heavenly home on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

She was born on August 5, 1947, the daughter of the late Lester Reid, Jr. and Angeline Estelle Pennell Reid. During her career, she worked as a leather marker for Hancock & Moore. Phyllis attended Huntington Hills Church of God. For more than 45 years, she was the church organist for Bethlehem Church of God.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Tamalita Smith and LaShawn Smith, both of Taylorsville; and sisters, Elizabeth Icenhour and Brenda Bolick, both of Taylorsville.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 15, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Huntington Hills Church of God in Hickory. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Harvey Turner and Rev. Howard Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Church of God.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to Huntington Hills Church of God – Ladies Ministry at 2125 5th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

