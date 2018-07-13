Mary Catherine Hendren, 91, of Hendren Lane, Hiddenite, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mrs. Hendren was born October 22, 1926, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Hunter Warren and Grace Murdock Warren.

She had worked as an Assistant Manager for Hiddenite School Cafeteria for over 30 years before retiring. She was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and Bible school. Mary loved her church; she was a coordinator in preparing meals for church functions. Her door was always open to welcome friends and neighbors into her home for food or just a visit. Mary was well known for her fried apple pies.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, who she married on November 4, 1946, Edward Jack Hendren; her siblings, Myrtle Warren, Mabel Warren, Olene Warren, Robert Warren, and Winnie Warren.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Kenneth “Chic” Hendren of Hiddenite; a sister-in-law, Ober Hendren Pauley of Charlotte; her pets, Sissy and Teddy; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Mitch King will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Dennis Byrd, Dillon Warren, Jason Bumgarner, Darren Bumgarner, Elvin Walker, and Dale Patterson.

Memorials may be made to: Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 116 Patterson Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

