Betty Crouch Hepler, 89, of Statesville, passed away July 15, 2018 at Maple Leaf Nursing Home.

Betty was born November 21, 1928, in Alexander County, to the late Frank Milton and Mary Jane Crouch.

Betty was a member of Stony Point United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Emerald Squares Square Dance Club in Hiddenite.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Hepler; a great-grandchild, Alex Hepler; and seven siblings.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory include two sons, Danny L. of Mooresville, and Tim Hepler and wife Brenda of Bessemer City; a brother, Carlton Crouch of Stony Point; a sister, Mott Cline of Fredrickburg, Virginia; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Stony Point United Methodist Church, 311 Ruritan Park Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678. Rev. Bill Taylor and Rev. Dennis Bean will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Betty’s memory to Stony Point United Methodist Church, PO Box 120, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Hepler Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Betty Crouch Hepler.