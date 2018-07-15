James “Edsel” George, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Valley Nursing Center.

He was born on December 5, 1939, the son of the late Paul George and Louvada Harrington George. He was married to the late Lillie George for 38 years. During his career, he worked as an upholster for Montclair Furniture in Claremont and Orbit Furniture.

Edsel was of the Baptist faith and loved his “70 Chevy pickup.” He also enjoyed working on old cars and lawn mowers. Edsel never met a stranger. He was funny, always enjoying life and cutting up with everyone.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin and Danny George; infant sister, Wanda Faye George; brother-in-law, Bryce Harrington; and sisters-in-law Nancy George and Judy George.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, James George and wife Cindy, Sandra Jolly and husband Aaron, and Anthony George and wife Sharon; sisters, Augustine Barnes and husband Guy, Mary Ellen Harrington, and Debbie Hubbard and husband David; brothers, Rev. Neil George and wife Elaine, Keith George and wife Mary Lynn, David George, and Ricky George and wife Lori; grandchildren, Megan, Tanner and Tyler George, April Jenkins and husband Joel, and Amanda Jordan and husband Will; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund at 550 5th Ave. SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

