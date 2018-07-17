Jettie Elizabeth Dellinger Walker, 70, of Hiddenite, passed away on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born on July 30, 1947, in Iredell County, to the late Clyde Monroe and Ora Renee Beaver Dellinger. Jettie was a member of Sandy Ridge United Methodist and attended Hiddenite United Methodist Church in her later years. Her passions included cooking for her family, growing flowers, and spending her time with her grandkids.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Deal.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 55 years, Larry Dean Walker; children, Gene Walker and wife Lisa of Newton, Ranae Walker of Taylorsville, and Laurie Pishner and husband Brian of Harmony; grandchildren, Jacob Walker and wife Anna Beth, Joshua Walker and girlfriend Katie Furr, Sarah Walker, Landon Caldwell and fiancée Chrystine Lane, and Emily Yoder and husband Travis; and several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and one God child, Emory Lawing.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. The memorial service to celebrate her life will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Doug Hochmuth officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, all memorials may be made to Sandy Ridge United Methodist, c/o Margaret Lewis at 2433 Flacon Lane, Statesville, NC 28625; Hiddenite United Methodist at 145 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636; and Gordon Hospice House at 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

