Board adopts One-Stop Voting plan for General Election

The Alexander County Board of Elections met during a public meeting on Tuesday July 17, 2018, to discuss and adopt a one-stop early voting plan for the November 6, 2018 General Election. The NC General assembly recently enacted Session Law 2018-112 and Session Law 2018-129 to make statutory changes to the early voting period, as well as, new requirements for additional one-stop sites. The one-stop period now begins on the third Wednesday before Election Day (October 17) and ends the Saturday before Election Day (November 3). The early voting period is now 18 days, as opposed to 17 days under prior law. On each weekday during the early voting period, all additional one-stop sites in the county must now be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Also any day a one-stop site in the county is open, all one-stop sites in the county must be open on that day.

Previously adopted one-stop plans included 3 one-stop early voting locations. The Board of Elections office operated for 12 weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 2 Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a total of 118 hours. The 2 additional sites (Bethlehem Community Fire/Rescue and Former Energy United Building in Stony Point) operated for 5 weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 1 Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a total of 45 hours each. This previous plan provided 208 hours of one-stop voting.

To comply with session law 2018-112 and 2018-129, the Board unanimously adopted a one- stop plan to continue operating 3 one-stop locations. All 3 locations will operate for 13 weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 1 Saturday (Nov 3) 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a total of 161 hours each. This adopted plan provides 483 total hours of one-stop early voting, an additional 275 hours of voting compared to previously adopted plans. An early voting schedule is shown below.