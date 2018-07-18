************

1/2 OFF 1st MONTH

(With Ad)

A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES July 31, 2018. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

MOBILE HOME LOT FOR RENT in Drumstand Community. Call 704-437-0832 for details.

2 BR, 1 BA, MOBILE HOME, $290 per month, $200 deposit. Call Max Burgess, 828-632-3769 or 828-514-2427.

TOWNHOUSE APT. – 2 BR, 1.5 BA, living room, kitchen with dining area, laundry room. No smoking. No pets. Credit & references checked. $425 per month plus deposit. Call 632-4222.

VERY NICE BRICK HOME with 2 BR, 1 large bath, large den, formal living and dining room, full basement, all major appliances, 3 fireplaces, double carport, large yard and lots of shade trees, $950 per month. No pets! Call 828-632-5610.

1800 SQ. FT. retail office on Hwy. 16. Good exposure, full kitchen, great space, $550 a month. Call 828-320-0327.