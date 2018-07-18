HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

NEED SOMEONE to do farm work, heavy lifting required, bushhog, mow, clean stalls. Please call or text 828-640-3545.

************

PAVING CREW/SET-UP CREW/CDL DRIVER – Looking for Self motivated individuals. Hands on. Labor Intense. Valid drivers license (Class A preferred). Punctual & prepared for work daily. Health/Dental Ins & Uniforms provided. Full time. Serious Inquires Only! Contact 828-441-1009 or email at april@ppavinginc.com to apply.

************

MKM TRUCKING hiring drivers, CDL’s, OTR experience required. North & Southeast Regional. Call 704-880-0043 or 704-498-7838.

************

TWO POSITIONS AVAILABLE – Medical Office Assistant and x-ray tech. Text: 828-640-3545.

************

WAL MART #1131 Taylorsville now hiring smiling faces for full time position in deli-bakery and stocking/unloading (CAP2TEAM) positions with open availability. Apply @ walmart.com/careers.