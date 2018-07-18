Lana Bebber Halyburton, 75, of 14th Street NE, Hickory, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Halyburton was born April 3, 1943 to the late Roy Parks Bebber and Maxine Steele Bebber.

She was self-employed as an owner of Bebbers Food Center and was of the Christian faith. She loved to go to gem shows, solve crossword puzzles, travel and take trips to different places around the world. Lana loved the beach, eating seafood, and she loved her little dog, Crockett.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Constance Bebber.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Sherry Halyburton Prevatte of Hickory, and Sandra Halyburton and fiancé John L. Browning, III; special friend, Gayle Beam “Rooster”; and several grand-dogs.

The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to: Alexander County Animal Shelter, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Halyburton Family.