LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

17sp127

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY SHELBY S. PAYNE DATED FEBRUARY 25, 2004 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 465 AT PAGE 794 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 12:30PM on August 1, 2018 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a dogwood in Payne’s old line and running South 5-1/2° WEst 80 poles to an iron stake in an old gully and old line; thence, North 70-1/2 ° East 64-1/5 poles to center of paved Taylorsville Road; thence with the center of said road, North 37° West 73-1/2 poles to a point in the old line; thence, with said old line, South 70° West9 poles and 9 links to the Beginning, containing 17 acres, more or less.

And Being more commonly known as: 5108 Paul Payne Store Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are The Heirs of Shelby S. Payne.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is June 4, 2018.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

16-080174

Client Code: CWF

jul25-18c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE 18-3

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission has called a public hearing at 7:00pm on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at the Taylorsville Town Hall to consider Rezoning Case 18-3.

This rezoning request is for property owned by Ashley Starnes and Chris Jolly (Old Bethlehem Fire Dept) specifically NC PIN# 3716695057 The owner is requesting rezoning of this property from RA-20 (Residential) to N-B (Neighborhood Business).

A copy of the proposed rezoning is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcome.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

jul25-18c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Jeffrey Duane Parkhurst, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of July, 2018.

DONNA P. WHITE

450 Devil Track Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

aug8-18c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Paul David Frye, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of July, 2018.

RANDY PAUL FRYE

5437 Rink Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

aug8-18p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Renthea Williams Bentley, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of William Daniel Bentley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 16th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 18th day of July, 2018.

RENTHEA WILLIAMS BENTLEY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

************

NOTICE OF SALE

14SP149

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY JULIAN WALKER AND MARY GREEN WALKER DATED DECEMBER 13, 2001 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 428 AT PAGE 1883 AND MODIFIED BY AGREEMENT RECORDED OCTOBER 5, 2004 AT BOOK 473, PAGE 2363 AND FURTHER MODIFIED BY AGREEMENT RECORDED OCTOBER 25, 2007 AT BOOK 513, PAGE 2487 AND FURTHER MODIFIED BY AGREEMENT RECORDED DECEMBER 31, 2008 AT BOOK 526, PAGE 2177 AND FURTHER MODIFIED BY AGREEMENT RECORDED FEBRUARY 28, 2011 IN BOOK 546 AT PAGE 2006 AND FURTHER MODIFIED BY AGREEMENT RECORDED MAY 9, 2014 IN BOOK 574 AT PAGE 119 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 2:00PM on July 26, 2018 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on a PK nail in the center of Public Road No. 1318, said PK nail being located North 75 deg. 42′ 24″ West 351.86 feet from a PK nail located where the centerline of Public Road No. 1318 intersets with the centerline of Public Road No. 1320, and runs South 38 deg. 38′ 6″ West 159.45 feet to an iron stake; thence South 27 deg. 17′ 2″ West 431.93 feet to a rock; thence North 2 deg. 48′ 15″ East 689.35 feet with the Dagenhart and McLeod lines to a PK nail in the center of Public Road No. 1318; thence South 55 deg. 42′ 13″ East 314.52 feet with the center of said Public Road to a PK naul in its center; thence South 54 deg. 10′ 42″ East 4.92 feet to the beginning, containing 2 acres, more or less.

This property is conveyed subject to a 25 foot right of way along the West boundary from the public road to the property of Michael R. Dagenhart (formerly Harvey Fox).

And Being more commonly known as: 1329 Zeb Watts Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Julian Walker and Mary Green Walker.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance "AS IS, WHERE IS." Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is June 25, 2018.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway

Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

10-004252

jul18-18c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Hazel B. Cambpell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of February, 2018.

DEBRA C. MILLER

123 Sardis Rd.

Mooresville, NC 28115

executrix

aug1-18p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of William Mullis Scott, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of June, 2018.

BARBARA CROMER

5092 Swinging Bridge Road

Conover, NC 28613

executrix

aug1-18p

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Atlee Floyd Wike aka Floyd Atlee Wike, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 4, 2018, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 4th day of July, 2018.

Danny Eugene Wike, Executor

ESTATE OF ATLEE FLOYD WIKE aka FLOYD ATLEE WIKE

208 Terrace Lawn Court

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Jordan L. Faulkner, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

executor

jul25-18c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Raeford Alexander Thomas, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of June, 2018.

KATHERINE PATTERSON THOMAS

P.O. Box 67

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executrix

jul25-18p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of James D. Harris, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of June, 2018.

DIANA A. HARRIS

409 Millersville Rd.

P.O. Box 453

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jul25-18p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Betty Shook James, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of September, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of June, 2018.

ROBERT KIM JAMES

P.O. Box 484

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jul18-18p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Nancy Harrington Kerley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of September, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of June, 2018.

DWIGHT WATTS

145 Jessica Lee Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jul18-18p