Alex Relay for Life is planned August 3

The Alexander County Relay for Life event will be held Friday, August 3, at 6:00 p.m., at the Alexander County Courthouse Park.

Originally, the event was planned for Friday, May 18, but was postponed due to weather and other scheduling issues.

Relay’s theme this year is “When You Wish Upon A Cure.” The Relay for Life will kick off with the Survivor Walk at 7 p.m. and Luminary Lighting at 9 p.m.

Live music will be provided all evening by the local band, Shake Down.

For more Relay information, call Laura Jamison, 704-682-3850.