Children O.K. following power line incident near school bus
An Alexander County Schools bus had to be stopped and its occupants evacuated, due to a fallen power line on Old Mountain Road, near Liberty Church Road in Hiddenite, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, shortly after 3:00 p.m.
Some distance from the bus, the fallen power line sparked a fire, and smoke drifted to the bus, becoming a breathing irritant for some children on the bus, said Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle.
The power line did not actually touch the bus, said Earle. The children, approximately one dozen in number, were evacuated from the bus to the nearby Liberty United Methodist Church picnic shelter.
Duke Energy workers soon arrived and removed the downed power line, so the bus could continue on its route and take children home. No one was injured, said Earle.