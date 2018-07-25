FOR RENT
1/2 OFF 1st MONTH
(With Ad)
A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES July 31, 2018. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
STORAGE SPACE
For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.
NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.
2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.
1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.
MOBILE HOME LOT FOR RENT in Drumstand Community. Call 704-437-0832 for details.
2 BR, 1 BA, MOBILE HOME, $290 per month, $200 deposit. Call Max Burgess, 828-632-3769 or 828-514-2427.
TOWNHOUSE APT. – 2 BR, 1.5 BA, living room, kitchen with dining area, laundry room. No smoking. No pets. Credit & references checked. $425 per month plus deposit. Call 632-4222.
1800 SQ. FT. retail office on Hwy. 16. Good exposure, full kitchen, great space, $550 a month. Call 828-320-0327.
TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 BR, 1 BA mobile home, central air & heat, stove & refrigerator, 10 x 16 storage building, lawn equipment supplied. No pets. References & background check required. Deposit $400, rent $425 per month. If no answer speak clearly and leave full name and phone number, 828-632-7157.
4 Comments
Are there any other places to rent other than the ones posted located in Alexander County? Looking for a house or doublewide.
We will have updated For Rent ads later today on the website, Wednesday afternoon.
when will it be updated again
All classifieds, including For Rent, are updated on Wednesday or Thursday of each week.