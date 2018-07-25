July 27, 2018

FOR SALE

| | 0

    COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

    USE Kennel Dip® to control fleas, ticks, mange mites & stable flies. Control mosquitoes where they breed! McLeod  Feimster Hardware (632-3275) (www.kennelvax.com)

    KENNEL, 4 1/2’x10’x6’ excellent condition, always kept inside. $175.00. 828-320-6109.

    USE DD-33 to control fleas & ticks on dogs & cats topically. Quicker kill. Longer residual. Biodegradeable! At Tractor Supply (www.kennelvax.com)

 

