HOME WITH PRIVACY – located off Fairgrounds Rd on 8 acres (60% wooded and 40% grass) – Dwelling built in 1945 with approx. 1,300sf with 2BR, 1BA with a finished multi-purpose room upstairs, large den and kitchen. Closed in outside porch and an outside entrance basement with approx. 1,000sf. Two car gravel carport. There is a small barn. Call for appointment 828-320-6324 or 828-310-0092.