HELP WANTED

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

NEED SOMEONE to do farm work, heavy lifting required, bushhog, mow, clean stalls. Please call or text 828-640-3545.

MKM TRUCKING hiring drivers, CDL’s, OTR experience required. North & Southeast Regional. Call 704-880-0043 or 704-498-7838.

TWO POSITIONS AVAILABLE – Medical Office Assistant and x-ray tech. Text: 828-640-3545.

FREIGHTMASTER, Hiddenite, NC, now hiring experienced O.T.R. drivers. Full time & part time. Plenty of miles, home weekends, excellent earning opportunity. Mostly one stop no touch freight. Call 632-8511 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F, 10-5.