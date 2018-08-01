Whaley joins District Attorney’s Office
Above, District Attorney Sarah Kirkman (center) presents Josh Whaley (right) to be sworn in by Superior Court Judge Lynn Gullett (left). Whaley joins Kirkman’s office as an assistant district attorney and was Judge Gullett administered the oath of office in Iredell County Superior Court on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.
