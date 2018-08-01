August 01, 2018

Whaley joins District Attorney’s Office

Above, District Attorney Sarah Kirkman (center) presents Josh Whaley (right) to be sworn in by Superior Court Judge Lynn Gullett (left). Whaley joins Kirkman’s office as an assistant district attorney and was Judge Gullett administered the oath of office in Iredell County Superior Court on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

