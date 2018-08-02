West Alexander MS sets dates for fall workouts and tryouts

NW Middle School Conference announces new admission prices

West Alexander Middle School Athletics Director and Head Football Coach Brian Killian has announced plans for fall sports workouts and tryouts at the school.

According to Killian, boys’ soccer conditioning will be held every Tuesday and Thursday in August from 5pm to 6:30 pm . Student athletes must have a physical for workouts. Tryouts are slated the first three days of school, beginning after school until 5 pm.

WAMS football conditioning is planned for every Tuesday and Thursday in August from 5 pm to 7pm . Student athletes must have a physical for workouts. The first day of official practice is Friday, August 17, from 4 pm until 6 pm.

Softball tryouts will be the first three days of school, beginning after school until 5 pm. Again, student athletes must have a physical to participate in tryouts.

In addition, Killian noted that the NW Middle School Conference, which includes East and West Alexander, has increased admission prices to all athletic events this year to $4. Senior Tar heel card holders will get in for $2.