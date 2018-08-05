Ruby L. Hinson, 71, of Statesville, passed away August 5, 2018 in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Ruby was born November 16, 1946, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Robert Henry Hackney and Connie Edith Beading Hackney.

Ruby was formerly employed by Rubbermaid. She attended Bright Light Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Daniel, John and Paul Hackney; and a sister, Betty Hackney.

Ruby is survived by two sons, Bobby James Boyles Jr. of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and David Randall (Randy) Boyles of Statesville; four daughters, Tina Shackford of Taylorsville, Deborah Marlowe and husband Richard of Statesville, Renae Custer and husband Kevin of Statesville, and Amanda Livengood and husband Jason of Stony Point; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Charlie Hackney of Fort Lumpton, Colorado; and a sister, Naomi Oneto and husband Gerald of Stock Bridge, Georgia.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2018. Rev. Jayson Fox will officiate. Burial will be in the Stony Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 10, 2018 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be: Aaron Hackney, Ron Holstein, Matthew Jordan, Zeke Hackney, Ethan Boyd, Rick Collins, and Alem Johnson.

Honorary Pallbearers are: Cole Marlowe and Nathaniel Livengood.

