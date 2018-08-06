Cougar Athletics gear available online through Aug. 13



A new apparel store for Cougar Gear, for supporters of Alexander Central High Athletics has been created, according to Nathan Robinson, Assistant Athletic Director & Masonry Instructor at Alexander Central High School. The website is https://achsathletics2018.itemorder.com.

A portion of all monies raised will go to the new ACHS Athletic Booster Club.

“Help us in spreading the word by sharing this link. The store will remain open from now till August 13, 2018, at midnight. At that time the store will close so the orders can be filled,” said Robinson.