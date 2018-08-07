Bethlehem Day Festival set for Sept. 15

The Bethlehem Community Development Association’s Ninth Annual Bethlehem Day Festival is set for Saturday, September 15, 2018, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. features fun for everyone.

Now located at the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in Bethlehem, the annual fall event features live music all day, inflatable entertainment and activities for children, more than 50 arts, crafts and information vendors, all kinds of food & drinks.

For information, call 828-234-6690, visit online at www.bethlehemcda.org, or email bethlehemday@gmail.com.

Food, arts, and craft vendors sought

The Bethlehem Community Development Association is now accepting applications for the Bethlehem Day Festival vendors. Applications fees are $30 for craft and information vendors and $45 for food vendors and MUST BE PRE-REGISTERED by September 8. For more information contact Donna Reid 828-234-6690 or applications are available at www.Bethlehemcda.org or can be requested at bethlehemday@gmail.com.