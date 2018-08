************

ESTATE TAG SALE

William E. & Judy J. Harrington (deceased)

1057 Gill Childers Rd.

Taylorsville, NC

Thurs., Aug 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fri., Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Aug. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lionel train, cedar bed, chest of drawers, end table, blanket chest, rice carved queen 4-poster bed, full bedroom suite, cast iron, Disney glasses, Coca-cola, native American decor, toys, tools, & much more. Terms: Sold as is, where is. Day of sale takes precedence over any advertisement. Debit/credit cards accepted. 3% charge on cards.

KAROLINA AUCTION & ESTATE SALES

NCAFL #8972

Karen H. Shepherd

NCAL #6995

828-640-8175

aug8c