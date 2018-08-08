LEGAL NOTICES

************

Public Notice

The Board of Directors of the John Clinton Donavon Prichard III Memorial Scholarship, Inc. has completed the annual report for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2018. The report is available for inspection at 134 Woodridge Drive, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of David Paul Chapman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of August, 2018.

DONNA CHAPMAN COCKRELL

6 DeJarnette Lane

Stony Point, NC 28678

administratrix

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Millard Ree Patterson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of August, 2018.

KAREN PATTERSON FOX

9980 Cheatham Ford Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executrix

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

18 CVD 208

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

ASHE COUNTY

Teresa Ann Mast, Plaintiff

-vs-

Randall Stephen Mast, Defendant

TO: Randall Stephen Mast,

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above titled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: An action by which the plaintiff seeks a divorce from you.

You are required to make a defense to such pleading not later than September 23, 2018, and upon your failure to do so, the plaintiff, who is seeking relief against you, will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This the 15th day of June, 2018.

Teresa Ann Mast

2744 Big Horse Cr. Rd.

Lansing, NC 28643

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Janice Richards Matthews, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of July, 2018.

ANGELA JOHNSON

1128 Mayfield Cir NW

Conover, NC 28613

QUINCY MATTHEWS

1378 Ascot Ln.

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Ricky A. Elder and Beverly C. Elder, dated December 17, 2010, and recorded in Book 545 at Page 821 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of the authority vested in the undersigned as Substitute Trustee by that certain instrument recorded in Book 605 at Page 1913 the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of that certain Authorization, Findings and Order entered by the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County on July 20, 2018, and of record in File 18 SP 33, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and the said Deed of Trust being by its terms subject to foreclosure, and the holder of the indebtedness thereby secured having demanded the foreclosure thereof for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness, and due notice having been given to those entitled to same, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, at the Courthouse door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, at 10:00 a.m., on August 10, 2018, the land conveyed in said Deed of Trust, the same being owned of record by Ricky A. Elder and Beverly C. Elder, and being more particularly described as follows:

TRACT I: Parcel A. BEGINNING on an iron stake, Carolyn Rogers’ Northeast corner in Ricky Elder’s line, and runs North 89 degrees 19 minutes 21 seconds West 271.17 feet with the Rogers line to an iron stake on the East side of Public Road No. 1602; thence North 2 degrees 43 minutes 22 seconds West 191.75 feet to an iron stake in the pavement of said Public Road, said stake being located 412.75 feet from the intersection of Public Road No. 1600 and Public Road No. 1602; thence North 80 degrees 27 minutes 6 seconds East 299 feet to an iron stake, Ricky Elder’s Northwest corner; thence South 3 degrees 24 minutes 50 seconds West 244.77 feet with the Ricky Elder line to the BEGINNING, containing 1.414 acres, more or less.

FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 304 at Page 597 of the Alexander County Registry.

Parcel B. BEGINNING on an iron pipe located in the line of Ricky A. Elder (Deed Book 249, Page 248), said beginning point being the Northeast corner of the properties of Tommy Cothren (Deed Book 360, Page 209); thence with the Elder line South 4 degrees 13 minutes 11 seconds West 220 feet to an iron; thence North 83 degrees 15 minutes 20 seconds West 20.33 feet to an iron; thence North 4 degrees 13 minutes 38 seconds East 217.85 feet to an iron; thence South 89 degrees 19 minutes 21 seconds East 20.32 feet to the point of BEGINNING, and containing 0.100 acres.

FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 368 at Page 1059 of the Alexander County Registry.

TRACT II. BEGINNING on an iron stake, said stake being 154.00 feet in a Northerly direction from the Southeast corner of the Gary and Carolyn Rogers’ property; said 154.00 feet being measured along the common property line between the Rogers’ and Mack Deal; thence North 04 degree 13 minutes 11 seconds East 240.08 feet to a stake in the Northeast corner of the Rogers’ property; thence North 03 degrees 24 minutes 50 seconds East 244.77 feet to a stake; thence with the Robert Elder line, South 83 degrees 08 minutes 52 seconds East 467.93 feet to a stake, Leonard Daniels’ Southwest corner; thence with Robert Elder’s line, South 01 degree 48 minutes 45 seconds East 477.00 feet to a stake; thence with Mack Deal’s line, North 82 degrees 24 minutes 14 seconds West 517.00 feet to the point or place of BEGINNING, containing 5.498 acres, more or less.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED HEREWITH a 45-foot wide right-of-way easement for access to Avon Park Lane, SR 1645, described as follows:

BEGINNING at an existing iron stake found in place, said iron stake being the northeastern corner of the property conveyed to Grantee in Deed recorded in Book 249 at Page 248 of the Alexander County Registry, said existing iron stake also being the northwestern corner of the property conveyed to the Grantors in Book 93 at Page 563 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the northern margin of said 45-foot wide right-of-way easement, South 83 degrees 22 minutes East 190.2 feet to an iron stake at the southeastern terminus of SR 1645, Avon Park Lane.

TRACT III. BEING A TRACT of 13.72 acres located approximately seven (7) miles southeast of the Town of Taylorsville on Payne’s Dairy Road, SR 1620, and being bounded on the north by the property of The Sally S. Poole Trust, remaining property from deed recorded in Book 473 at Page 2042 of the Alexander County Registry, on the west by the property of Gray Area Land, LLC from Book 484 at Page 1511 of the Alexander County Registry, on the south by the property of Tony J. Correll, and on the east by Payne’s Dairy Road, SR 1620, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a computed point in Payne’s Dairy Road, SR 1620, said computed point being located North 25 degrees 19 minutes 06 seconds East 40.77 feet from a nail in the intersection of Carl Fox Road, SR 1621, and Payne’s Dairy Road, SR 1620, said computed point also being the northwestern corner of Tony J. Corelle aa the property of Corelle is shown by Deed recorded in Book 88 at Page 593 of the Alexander County Registry, said computed point also being the southwest corner of the property of The Sally S. Poole Trust as shown by Deed recorded in Book 473 at Page 2042 of the Alexander County Registry, and said computed point also being located in the eastern boundary line of Gray Area Land, LLC as shown in Book 484 at Page 1511 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the common boundary line with Gray Area Land, LLC from Book 484 at Page 1511 of the Alexander County Registry, North 4 degrees 3 minutes 30 seconds East passing through an existing concrete monument at a distance of 54.73 feet, a total distance of 1730.73 feet to a new iron set; thence South 66 degrees 41 minutes 40 seconds East passing through a new iron set at a distance of 587.18 feet, a total distance of 617.18 feet to a computed point in the approximate centerline of Payne’s Dairy Road, SR 1620; thence the next nine (9) calls and distances with the approximate centerline of Payne’s Dairy Road, SR 1620; South 15 degrees 23 minutes 29 seconds West 358.98 feet to a computed point, South 16 degrees 35 minutes 20 seconds West 132.45 feet, South 19 degrees 01 minutes 07 seconds West 108.37 feet to a computed point, South 22 degrees 7 minutes 10 seconds West 109.69 feet, South 25 degrees 23 minutes 30 seconds West 117.83 feet, South 29 degrees 10 minutes 40 seconds West 171.05 feet, South 31 degrees 34 minutes 12 seconds West 227.87 feet to a computed point, South 31 degrees 44 minutes 58 seconds West 361.79 feet to a computed point and South 37 degrees 9 minutes 39 seconds West 59.61 feet to a computed point, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 13.72 acres according to survey of Wesley G. Fox, Professional Land Surveyor for the Sally S. Poole Trust dated April 24, 2008.

FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 525 at Page 1078 of the Alexander County Registry.

Together with all the buildings, fixtures and improvements thereon, and all rights, easements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging, including all heating, plumbing, ventilating, lighting goods, equipment and other tangible and intangible property, attached to or reasonably necessary to the use of such premises.

The aforesaid sale will be made subject to all encumbrances existing prior to the recording of the above-referenced Deed of Trust, including all valid and enforceable liens and also will be subject to all taxes and special assessments outstanding against the property.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed.

Should the property be purchased by a party other than the holder of the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, that purchaser must pay, in addition to the amount bid, the following items: (i) the tax required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 7A-308(a)(1) of Forty-five Cents (45¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100) of the bid amount up to a maximum tax of Five Hundred Dollars ($500), and (ii) the excise tax on conveyance required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 105-228.28 et seq. of One Dollar ($1) per Five Hundred Dollars ($500) or fractional part thereof of the bid amount.

The successful bidder at sale may be required to make an immediate cash deposit of the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount bid or Seven Hundred Fifty and no/100 Dollars ($750.00).

The upset bids procedure of North Carolina General Statute Section 45-21.27 is applicable to this sale.

The following applies if the property being sold is residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: (1) Pursuant to NCGS Section 45-21.29, the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold may issue an order of possession of the property in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession. (2) Any person who occupies residential real property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving this notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice [of termination] that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Date of Notice: July 20, 2018

Constantine H. Kutteh, II

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 1776

Statesville, NC 28687

704-873-2131

ADMINISTRATOR CTA NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the estate of Jerry Dale Baity, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of July, 2018.

PEGGY BAITY WIKE

1669 Millersville Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of GLENN ELMER FOWLER, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 25, 2018, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 25th day of July, 2018.

Todd Allen Fowler, Administrator

ESTATE OF GLENN ELMER FOWLER

1071 Fox Chase Drive

Newton, NC 28658

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3207

Hickory, NC 28603

(828) 328-5297

administrator

ADMINISTRATRIX CTA NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix CTA of the estate of Ruth Shook Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of July, 2018.

ROBIN TEAGUE LAFON

641 Ben Thompson Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of John Wayne Godwin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of July, 2018.

WENDY LEE GODWIN TAINTER

6805 Mahogany Rd.

Fayetteville, NC 28314

executrix

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Jeffrey Duane Parkhurst, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of July, 2018.

DONNA P. WHITE

450 Devil Track Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Paul David Frye, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of July, 2018.

RANDY PAUL FRYE

5437 Rink Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Renthea Williams Bentley, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of William Daniel Bentley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 16th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 18th day of July, 2018.

RENTHEA WILLIAMS BENTLEY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264