Linda Diana Norris Fincannon, 56, of Johnny Martin Lane, Stony Point, went to be with JESUS on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at Catawba Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Fincannon was born October 12, 1961, in Catawba County, the daughter of David L. (Sarge) Norris, Sr. and Linda Norris.

She was a hairdresser for 20 years. She loved to travel, especially to California and Las Vegas, and really liked flying. When she was well, she would be riding with her husband Danny on his motorcycle up in the mountains with their friends.

She was a caring and loving grandmother and spent many happy times with her grandchildren. She was their special Nana.

She fought bravely and courageously for 4 ½ years trying to recover from esophageal cancer and other heath issues. Her fight was finally over and JESUS set her free. She is now in HIS loving care. She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her brother, David Norris, Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Tim Fincannon.

Including her parents, those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband of 40 years, Danny Fincannon; two sons, Dusty Fincannon and wife Aleisa of Conover, and Zach Fincannon of Stony Point; her mother-in-law, Agnes Harrington of Stony Point; daughter-in-law, Terri Fincannon of Granite Falls; six grandchildren, Jacob Fincannon, Jackson Fincannon, Kenley Fincannon, Katie Hall, Kayley Fincannon, and Alex Fincannon; a brother, Matt Norris and wife Jax of the Bethlehem Community; a sister, Jaymie Bodenheimer and husband Phil of Winston-Salem; two special nieces, Maj. Sarah Bodenheimer of Guam, and Zoe Norris of the Bethlehem Community; two nephews, Charlie Bodenheimer of Winston-Salem, and Kydd Norris of the Bethlehem Community; many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her; and four dear friends, Jax Norris, Beth Jones, Bronda Green, and Sonia Herman.

The family will conduct a memorial service 4 p.m., Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Promised Land Ministries. Rev. Bill Honeycutt will officiate.

Memorials may be made to: Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

