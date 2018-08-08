School open house dates are announced
In Alexander County, public school starts Monday, August 27, 2018.
School Open House Dates
Alexander Central High School will hold open house for all students on Tuesday, August 21, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Freshman Academy will host open house during the same time as the high school. Freshmen will meet with seminar teachers beginning at 5:30 p.m.
East & West Middle Schools will hold open house on Thursday, August 23, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Jump Start for 6th Grade will be held on the following dates.
WAMS – Thursday, August 23, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a parent meeting at 4:00 p.m.
EAMS – Thursday, August 23, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a parent meeting at 4:00 p.m.
All elementary schools including Head Start and NC Pre-K will hold open house on Thursday, August 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Parents are encouraged to attend.